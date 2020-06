Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Custom construction and large offices in this suite. Large reception with windows and leads out to useful balcony. Two 12x14 offices, all nicely carpeted. Common area restrooms. Tenant maintains inside space, building cleans common areas. Expenses for tenant are flat $100 per month for utilities, etc. Phone is also by tenant. Shown by appointment.