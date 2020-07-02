495 Sunset Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08859b70b8 ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom stone ranch in quiet Greenwood neighborhood. The interior has been freshly painted and new carpeting. The large eat in kitchen has plenty of storage including a pantry. Two-car detached garage with electricity and workbench. Covered front porch, large back yard with deck. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years