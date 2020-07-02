All apartments in Greenwood
495 Sunset Boulevard

495 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

495 Sunset Boulevard, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08859b70b8 ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom stone ranch in quiet Greenwood neighborhood. The interior has been freshly painted and new carpeting. The large eat in kitchen has plenty of storage including a pantry. Two-car detached garage with electricity and workbench. Covered front porch, large back yard with deck. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Sunset Boulevard have any available units?
495 Sunset Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 495 Sunset Boulevard have?
Some of 495 Sunset Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Sunset Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
495 Sunset Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Sunset Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 495 Sunset Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 495 Sunset Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 495 Sunset Boulevard offers parking.
Does 495 Sunset Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Sunset Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Sunset Boulevard have a pool?
No, 495 Sunset Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 495 Sunset Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 495 Sunset Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Sunset Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Sunset Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

