33 Crestview Drive

hardwood floors

33 Crestview/ 3 bed 1.5 bath in Greenwood - This lovely Greenwood home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. A living room and small dining room area contributes to this homes cozy features. The semi fenced back yard is spacious offering a wonderful concrete slab for all your outdoor entertaining needs. Fresh paint and hardwood laminate flooring make this home move in ready. This home rents for $1125.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1125.00. Contact Mike immediately to schedule your appointment for a showing at 317-210-0018.



Sorry we are not accepting section 8 at this time.



www.zuluscape.com



