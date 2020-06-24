All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

33 Crestview Drive

33 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33 Crestview Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
33 Crestview/ 3 bed 1.5 bath in Greenwood - This lovely Greenwood home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. A living room and small dining room area contributes to this homes cozy features. The semi fenced back yard is spacious offering a wonderful concrete slab for all your outdoor entertaining needs. Fresh paint and hardwood laminate flooring make this home move in ready. This home rents for $1125.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1125.00. Contact Mike immediately to schedule your appointment for a showing at 317-210-0018.

Sorry we are not accepting section 8 at this time.

www.zuluscape.com

(RLNE4764653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Crestview Drive have any available units?
33 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 33 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 33 Crestview Drive offer parking?
No, 33 Crestview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 33 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Crestview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
