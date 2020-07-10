3205 Bristlecone Court

Amenities

GREAT 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Family Home with add'l office on main and loft on upper level. Open concept in Great Room/Dining/Kitchen to entertain. Roomy Master boasts a garden tub + 2 walk-in closets. Nice size bedrooms for family and guests. Fresh paint!! Kitchen with lots of cabinetry and countertop space, pantry, breakfast bar and all appliances included! Enjoy neighbors around the Cul-de-sac or entertain, cook-out, watch the kids play from the spacious deck. Close to shopping, schools, and NEW WaterPark! All new laminate wood flooring 1st floor, and freshly painted.



All Electric Home.



Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.



This Property Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

