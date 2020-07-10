All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 3205 Bristlecone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
3205 Bristlecone Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:50 PM

3205 Bristlecone Court

3205 Bristlecone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3205 Bristlecone Court, Greenwood, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
GREAT 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Family Home with add'l office on main and loft on upper level. Open concept in Great Room/Dining/Kitchen to entertain. Roomy Master boasts a garden tub + 2 walk-in closets. Nice size bedrooms for family and guests. Fresh paint!! Kitchen with lots of cabinetry and countertop space, pantry, breakfast bar and all appliances included! Enjoy neighbors around the Cul-de-sac or entertain, cook-out, watch the kids play from the spacious deck. Close to shopping, schools, and NEW WaterPark! All new laminate wood flooring 1st floor, and freshly painted.

All Electric Home.

Pets w/ Owner Approval, extra security deposit required.

This Property Not Available for Section 8.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Bristlecone Court have any available units?
3205 Bristlecone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Bristlecone Court have?
Some of 3205 Bristlecone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Bristlecone Court currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Bristlecone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Bristlecone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Bristlecone Court is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Bristlecone Court offer parking?
No, 3205 Bristlecone Court does not offer parking.
Does 3205 Bristlecone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Bristlecone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Bristlecone Court have a pool?
No, 3205 Bristlecone Court does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Bristlecone Court have accessible units?
No, 3205 Bristlecone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Bristlecone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Bristlecone Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University