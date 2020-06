Amenities

Former WeFix Now Available! Approximately 1200sqft with reception area, 4 private offices, breakroom, and 1 restroom. This CENTER GROVE space would be great for a financial advisor, attorney, massage therapist, or could be renovated for a small retail store. Don't miss this one! Water, Sewer, and Trash included in this Modified Gross Lease.