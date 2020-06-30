All apartments in Greenwood
2546 Harvest Moon Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

2546 Harvest Moon Drive

2546 Harvest Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Harvest Moon Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***COMING SOON***2546 Harvest Moon / 3 bed 2.5 bathroom home in Greenwood, IN - ***COMING SOON***Wow, don't miss out on this huge home! With almost 1800 square feet of completely renovated house. That's right, fresh carpet and paint throughout. This home has an open concept on main floor. The larger kitchen is separated from the dinning room so you'll never miss any of the conversation while entertaining guests. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. A large open backyard so you'll never be laking any space when entertaining. This property rents for $1295.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1295.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE1879613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Harvest Moon Drive have any available units?
2546 Harvest Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 2546 Harvest Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Harvest Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Harvest Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Harvest Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 2546 Harvest Moon Drive offer parking?
No, 2546 Harvest Moon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2546 Harvest Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2546 Harvest Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Harvest Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 2546 Harvest Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Harvest Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2546 Harvest Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Harvest Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Harvest Moon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2546 Harvest Moon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2546 Harvest Moon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

