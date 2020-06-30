2546 Harvest Moon Drive

Amenities

***COMING SOON***2546 Harvest Moon / 3 bed 2.5 bathroom home in Greenwood, IN - ***COMING SOON***Wow, don't miss out on this huge home! With almost 1800 square feet of completely renovated house. That's right, fresh carpet and paint throughout. This home has an open concept on main floor. The larger kitchen is separated from the dinning room so you'll never miss any of the conversation while entertaining guests. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. A large open backyard so you'll never be laking any space when entertaining. This property rents for $1295.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1295.00. If interested in a showing please call Michael at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE1879613)