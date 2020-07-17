2381 Grand Fir Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils

Available 04/15/19 Brand new flooring spacious House - Property Id: 100790



3 bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms + private fenced yard + 2 car garage, very well maintained, super clean beautiful home.

Modern kitchen.

We are upgrading the floor to brand new floor. (pictures are before upgrading)

You will be impressed by the huge master bedroom and bathroom, with double sink, individual bath tub. Every room is big size.

HOA takes care of outside landscape and snow removal.

Located at popular Clark - Pleasant school district.

Furniture is only for staging purpose, not included in rent. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided.

We don't accept Section 8.

