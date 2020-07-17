All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2381 Grand Fir Dr

2381 Grand Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2381 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 04/15/19 Brand new flooring spacious House - Property Id: 100790

3 bedrooms + 2.5 bathrooms + private fenced yard + 2 car garage, very well maintained, super clean beautiful home.
Modern kitchen.
We are upgrading the floor to brand new floor. (pictures are before upgrading)
You will be impressed by the huge master bedroom and bathroom, with double sink, individual bath tub. Every room is big size.
HOA takes care of outside landscape and snow removal.
Located at popular Clark - Pleasant school district.
Furniture is only for staging purpose, not included in rent. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided.
We don't accept Section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100790
Property Id 100790

(RLNE4712165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Grand Fir Dr have any available units?
2381 Grand Fir Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2381 Grand Fir Dr have?
Some of 2381 Grand Fir Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Grand Fir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Grand Fir Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Grand Fir Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 Grand Fir Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2381 Grand Fir Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Grand Fir Dr offers parking.
Does 2381 Grand Fir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2381 Grand Fir Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Grand Fir Dr have a pool?
No, 2381 Grand Fir Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Grand Fir Dr have accessible units?
No, 2381 Grand Fir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Grand Fir Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2381 Grand Fir Dr has units with dishwashers.
