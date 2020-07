Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful Home Has So Much To Offer! Located On A .25 Acre Lot With 4 Bedrooms Plus A Loft And Den, 2.5 Bathrooms And Over 2,100 Sq Ft Kitchen Has Staggered Cabinets That Overlook A Spacious Dining Room/Great Room Combo. The Master Suite Features A Private Bath With Double Sinks And 2 Closets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.