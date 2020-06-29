All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
197 FROSTWOOD Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

197 FROSTWOOD Lane

197 Frostwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

197 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Looking for a relaxing, well-maintained home for you and your family? Then this pond-view home is the right property for you! Hard surface floors on the main level provide easily cleanable surfaces in high traffic areas, while the upstairs has plush carpets and a bonus area. With three spacious bedrooms, lots of storage, and even more updates, there is plenty to love about this wonderful home. Schedule your tour of this wonderful Greenwood home before it is too late! Kitchen appliances to be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 FROSTWOOD Lane have any available units?
197 FROSTWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 FROSTWOOD Lane have?
Some of 197 FROSTWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 FROSTWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
197 FROSTWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 FROSTWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 197 FROSTWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 197 FROSTWOOD Lane offer parking?
No, 197 FROSTWOOD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 197 FROSTWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 FROSTWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 FROSTWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 197 FROSTWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 197 FROSTWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 197 FROSTWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 197 FROSTWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 FROSTWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
