197 FROSTWOOD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Looking for a relaxing, well-maintained home for you and your family? Then this pond-view home is the right property for you! Hard surface floors on the main level provide easily cleanable surfaces in high traffic areas, while the upstairs has plush carpets and a bonus area. With three spacious bedrooms, lots of storage, and even more updates, there is plenty to love about this wonderful home. Schedule your tour of this wonderful Greenwood home before it is too late! Kitchen appliances to be placed at the time of rental.