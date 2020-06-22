All apartments in Greenwood
191 Westridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

191 Westridge

191 Westridge · No Longer Available
Location

191 Westridge, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Like a Thomas Kinkade painting, just imagine the kids building a snowman in the backyard, with this lake as the background! Afterwards, you can all sit by the beautiful fireplace and drink hot chocolate to get warm....

This beauty has been freshly painted inside. Master bedroom with large walk in closet on the main floor with 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Newer HVAC system with an extra system for the garage. Sit on the back deck or go down to the private little dock by the pond to fish. New living room flooring, new light fixtures, newer water heater, new vapor barrier, new sump pump, HVAC has been recently serviced, new bathroom floorings and much more.

Please complete a FREE application, so our Broker can call you to schedule a showing: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/emshomes/tenantApplication.action

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Westridge have any available units?
191 Westridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Westridge have?
Some of 191 Westridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Westridge currently offering any rent specials?
191 Westridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Westridge pet-friendly?
No, 191 Westridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 191 Westridge offer parking?
Yes, 191 Westridge does offer parking.
Does 191 Westridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Westridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Westridge have a pool?
No, 191 Westridge does not have a pool.
Does 191 Westridge have accessible units?
No, 191 Westridge does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Westridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Westridge has units with dishwashers.
