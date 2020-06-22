191 Westridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Like a Thomas Kinkade painting, just imagine the kids building a snowman in the backyard, with this lake as the background! Afterwards, you can all sit by the beautiful fireplace and drink hot chocolate to get warm....



This beauty has been freshly painted inside. Master bedroom with large walk in closet on the main floor with 2 more bedrooms upstairs. Newer HVAC system with an extra system for the garage. Sit on the back deck or go down to the private little dock by the pond to fish. New living room flooring, new light fixtures, newer water heater, new vapor barrier, new sump pump, HVAC has been recently serviced, new bathroom floorings and much more.



Please complete a FREE application, so our Broker can call you to schedule a showing: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/emshomes/tenantApplication.action