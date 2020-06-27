All apartments in Greenwood
1766 Blue Grass Parkway
Last updated September 16 2019 at 2:07 PM

1766 Blue Grass Parkway

1766 Blue Grass Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1766 Blue Grass Pkwy, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 Blue Grass Parkway have any available units?
1766 Blue Grass Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1766 Blue Grass Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1766 Blue Grass Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 Blue Grass Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1766 Blue Grass Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1766 Blue Grass Parkway offer parking?
No, 1766 Blue Grass Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1766 Blue Grass Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1766 Blue Grass Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 Blue Grass Parkway have a pool?
No, 1766 Blue Grass Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1766 Blue Grass Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1766 Blue Grass Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 Blue Grass Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1766 Blue Grass Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1766 Blue Grass Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1766 Blue Grass Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
