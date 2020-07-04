1705 Michele Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef5919a043 ---- MOVE-IN READY! 3 bedroom ranch in quiet Pleasant Creek. The family room has plenty of windows allowing natural sunlight. HUGE fully fenced yard with large patio perfect for entertaining. Easy access to local highways. Close to state road 135 and US-31. Only an 8 minute drive to Greenwood Park Mall and 15 minutes from Downtown Indy! Center Grove Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Min 2 year lease required! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, , 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage Carpet Disposal