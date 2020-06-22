1657 Blue Grass Parkway

Amenities

Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in Greenwood. Home offers a spacious living room and loft so you can really spread out. Great eat in kitchen with beautiful ceramic tile, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Wonderful master suite with over sized closet. Fully fenced yard with a beautiful view of the neighborhood pond! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.