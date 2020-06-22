All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
1657 Blue Grass Parkway
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:06 PM

1657 Blue Grass Parkway

1657 Blue Grass · No Longer Available
Location

1657 Blue Grass, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home in Greenwood. Home offers a spacious living room and loft so you can really spread out. Great eat in kitchen with beautiful ceramic tile, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Wonderful master suite with over sized closet. Fully fenced yard with a beautiful view of the neighborhood pond! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Blue Grass Parkway have any available units?
1657 Blue Grass Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1657 Blue Grass Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Blue Grass Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Blue Grass Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Blue Grass Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Blue Grass Parkway offer parking?
No, 1657 Blue Grass Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1657 Blue Grass Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 Blue Grass Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Blue Grass Parkway have a pool?
No, 1657 Blue Grass Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Blue Grass Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1657 Blue Grass Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Blue Grass Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 Blue Grass Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1657 Blue Grass Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1657 Blue Grass Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
