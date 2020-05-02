All apartments in Greenwood
1524 Blue Brook Way
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:59 AM

1524 Blue Brook Way

1524 Blue Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Blue Brook Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,656 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Blue Brook Way have any available units?
1524 Blue Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Blue Brook Way have?
Some of 1524 Blue Brook Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Blue Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Blue Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Blue Brook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Blue Brook Way is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Blue Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Blue Brook Way offers parking.
Does 1524 Blue Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Blue Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Blue Brook Way have a pool?
No, 1524 Blue Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Blue Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 1524 Blue Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Blue Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Blue Brook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
