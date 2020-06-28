All apartments in Greenwood
1478 Sanner Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

1478 Sanner Drive

1478 Sanner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1478 Sanner Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now! This open layout home features high vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, and new flooring throughout. The entry of the home invites you right inside. It has been recently updated and refreshed. You'll find plank flooring in the living room, plush carpet in the bedrooms, tile floor in the kitchen, and cool gray paint on the walls. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, has an attached 2 car garage and sits on a pond. Located in Greenwood, you'll have access to great schools and will be close to the mall, tons of restaurants and attractions. Don't wait too long to check out this home!

Application - $50/Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834577

To view this home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1183105?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 Sanner Drive have any available units?
1478 Sanner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1478 Sanner Drive have?
Some of 1478 Sanner Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 Sanner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1478 Sanner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 Sanner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1478 Sanner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1478 Sanner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1478 Sanner Drive offers parking.
Does 1478 Sanner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 Sanner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 Sanner Drive have a pool?
No, 1478 Sanner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1478 Sanner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1478 Sanner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 Sanner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1478 Sanner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
