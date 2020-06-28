1478 Sanner Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now! This open layout home features high vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, and new flooring throughout. The entry of the home invites you right inside. It has been recently updated and refreshed. You'll find plank flooring in the living room, plush carpet in the bedrooms, tile floor in the kitchen, and cool gray paint on the walls. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, has an attached 2 car garage and sits on a pond. Located in Greenwood, you'll have access to great schools and will be close to the mall, tons of restaurants and attractions. Don't wait too long to check out this home!



Application - $50/Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834577



To view this home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1183105?source=marketing



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.