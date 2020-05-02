1373 Bluestem Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home featuring living room and family room w/laminate flooring. Room flows with a large archway, leading from living room to family room and then to a sit down dining room. Kitchen is spacious with ample counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel and black appliances bring this kitchen to the modern level. Large master w/garden tub shower combo & Walk in closet, walk in pantry and laundry room. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.