1373 Bluestem Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 1:54 PM

1373 Bluestem Drive

1373 Bluestem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1373 Bluestem Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Very large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home featuring living room and family room w/laminate flooring. Room flows with a large archway, leading from living room to family room and then to a sit down dining room. Kitchen is spacious with ample counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel and black appliances bring this kitchen to the modern level. Large master w/garden tub shower combo & Walk in closet, walk in pantry and laundry room. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 Bluestem Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
What amenities does 1373 Bluestem Drive have?
Some of 1373 Bluestem Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 Bluestem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1373 Bluestem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 Bluestem Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1373 Bluestem Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1373 Bluestem Drive offer parking?
No, 1373 Bluestem Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1373 Bluestem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1373 Bluestem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 Bluestem Drive have a pool?
No, 1373 Bluestem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1373 Bluestem Drive have accessible units?
No, 1373 Bluestem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 Bluestem Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1373 Bluestem Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
