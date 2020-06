Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous three bedroom condo includes formal dining room, great room with double sided gas log fireplace, den/library, sunroom and separate laundry room. Master suite has double sinks and walk-in closet. Huge bonus/bedroom above the garage. There is a two-car attached garage. Don't worry about the lawn or shoveling snow, it's all done for you.