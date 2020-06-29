1209 Porchester Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Greenwood: Smith Valley & Averitt



Two-Story Single Family Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, with living room/dining room combo and kitchen.



Interior Features include:Mini blinds, laminate flooring, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings

Exterior Features Include:Two car attached garage, fenced yard, deck



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS:

15 month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



UTILITIES:

Utility Information:Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up. Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



