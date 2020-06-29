1209 Porchester Ln.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Greenwood: Smith Valley & Averitt
Two-Story Single Family Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, with living room/dining room combo and kitchen.
Interior Features include:Mini blinds, laminate flooring, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include:Two car attached garage, fenced yard, deck
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
UTILITIES:
Utility Information:Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up. Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
