All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1209 Porchester Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1209 Porchester Ln.
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

1209 Porchester Ln.

1209 Porchester Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1209 Porchester Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Greenwood: Smith Valley & Averitt

Two-Story Single Family Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, with living room/dining room combo and kitchen.

Interior Features include:Mini blinds, laminate flooring, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include:Two car attached garage, fenced yard, deck

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

UTILITIES:
Utility Information:Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up. Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3885746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Porchester Ln. have any available units?
1209 Porchester Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Porchester Ln. have?
Some of 1209 Porchester Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Porchester Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Porchester Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Porchester Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Porchester Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Porchester Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Porchester Ln. offers parking.
Does 1209 Porchester Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Porchester Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Porchester Ln. have a pool?
No, 1209 Porchester Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Porchester Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1209 Porchester Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Porchester Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Porchester Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University