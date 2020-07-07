1098 Saint Charles Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

FIRST MONTH HALF OFF! - Completely Updated 3000+ sq ft Dream home. This home has it all Huge open great-room and floorplan, brand new flooring, new plumbing fixtures, new designer light fixtures, custom tile work in bathrooms and fireplace, large master suite with double vanities and walk-in closets, upstairs bonus/rec/playroom, awesome outdoor entertaining possibilities with the beautiful sunroom, large concrete patio, and fully privacy fenced in back yard, all freshly painted with designer colors and minutes from shopping, restaurants, and interstates. Won't last long!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5397261)