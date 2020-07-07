All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 1098 Saint Charles Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1098 Saint Charles Pl
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1098 Saint Charles Pl

1098 Saint Charles Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1098 Saint Charles Place, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FIRST MONTH HALF OFF! - Completely Updated 3000+ sq ft Dream home. This home has it all Huge open great-room and floorplan, brand new flooring, new plumbing fixtures, new designer light fixtures, custom tile work in bathrooms and fireplace, large master suite with double vanities and walk-in closets, upstairs bonus/rec/playroom, awesome outdoor entertaining possibilities with the beautiful sunroom, large concrete patio, and fully privacy fenced in back yard, all freshly painted with designer colors and minutes from shopping, restaurants, and interstates. Won't last long!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 Saint Charles Pl have any available units?
1098 Saint Charles Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1098 Saint Charles Pl have?
Some of 1098 Saint Charles Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1098 Saint Charles Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1098 Saint Charles Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 Saint Charles Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1098 Saint Charles Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1098 Saint Charles Pl offer parking?
No, 1098 Saint Charles Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1098 Saint Charles Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 Saint Charles Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 Saint Charles Pl have a pool?
No, 1098 Saint Charles Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1098 Saint Charles Pl have accessible units?
No, 1098 Saint Charles Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 Saint Charles Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 Saint Charles Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University