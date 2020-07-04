1049 Springwater Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, Two Story Home on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in great neighborhood. Ceramic Tile Flooring in the Kitchen, Entry, and Breakfast area with 42 in Cabinets and large Kitchen Island. Cozy Gas Log Fireplace in Great Room and 9 ft Ceilings on Main Level.. Master Bedroom offers Cathedral Ceilings, plant shelf and walk in closet. One of the largest lots with wood picket fence and patio. New roof and gutters installed in 2012.



Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.



Pet Insurance Required.



Rental Insurance Required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.