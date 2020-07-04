All apartments in Greenwood
1049 Springwater Circle

1049 Springwater Circle
Location

1049 Springwater Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, Two Story Home on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in great neighborhood. Ceramic Tile Flooring in the Kitchen, Entry, and Breakfast area with 42 in Cabinets and large Kitchen Island. Cozy Gas Log Fireplace in Great Room and 9 ft Ceilings on Main Level.. Master Bedroom offers Cathedral Ceilings, plant shelf and walk in closet. One of the largest lots with wood picket fence and patio. New roof and gutters installed in 2012.

Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

Pet Insurance Required.

Rental Insurance Required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Springwater Circle have any available units?
1049 Springwater Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Springwater Circle have?
Some of 1049 Springwater Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Springwater Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Springwater Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Springwater Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 Springwater Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1049 Springwater Circle offer parking?
No, 1049 Springwater Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1049 Springwater Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Springwater Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Springwater Circle have a pool?
No, 1049 Springwater Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Springwater Circle have accessible units?
No, 1049 Springwater Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Springwater Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Springwater Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

