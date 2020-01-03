9718 Lucille Court

Amenities

Located in Fishers off 131st & Cumberland, minutes to Cumberland Rd Elementary, State Rd 37, Conner Prairie, shopping and restaurants. Home features large living room opening up to a updated kitchen with stainless appliances, lovely backsplash, countertops and center island. Large fenced-in backyard with a patio and storage barn. This home is a Must See! The only pets allowed are dogs. Applicants with any other type of pet will not be considered. Available Now!Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



