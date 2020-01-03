All apartments in Fishers
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:51 PM

9718 Lucille Court

9718 Lucille Court · No Longer Available
Location

9718 Lucille Court, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Fishers off 131st & Cumberland, minutes to Cumberland Rd Elementary, State Rd 37, Conner Prairie, shopping and restaurants. Home features large living room opening up to a updated kitchen with stainless appliances, lovely backsplash, countertops and center island. Large fenced-in backyard with a patio and storage barn. This home is a Must See! The only pets allowed are dogs. Applicants with any other type of pet will not be considered. Available Now!Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9718 Lucille Court have any available units?
9718 Lucille Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9718 Lucille Court have?
Some of 9718 Lucille Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9718 Lucille Court currently offering any rent specials?
9718 Lucille Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9718 Lucille Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9718 Lucille Court is pet friendly.
Does 9718 Lucille Court offer parking?
No, 9718 Lucille Court does not offer parking.
Does 9718 Lucille Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9718 Lucille Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9718 Lucille Court have a pool?
No, 9718 Lucille Court does not have a pool.
Does 9718 Lucille Court have accessible units?
No, 9718 Lucille Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9718 Lucille Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9718 Lucille Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9718 Lucille Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9718 Lucille Court does not have units with air conditioning.

