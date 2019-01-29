9685 CLAYMORE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Popular Fisher's Neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry for extra storage. Open floor plan, with stunning great room that includes vaulted ceilings and opens to the dining and kitchen areas. Large master suite with walk-in closet and full bath. Nice backyard with a wood deck for cooking out, and a fully fenced yard. Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Pets are permitted with permission and an additional $100 pet deposit and an additional $25 per month added to the rent.