Available Now!! Three Bedroom + Loft Condo FOR LEASE in Fishers. Laminated Hardwoods! Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Master Suite with Garden Tub and Separate Shower. Two Car Garage. Easy access to everything you need. Located just off I-69 at the new 106th Street exit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9160 Wadsworth Court have any available units?
9160 Wadsworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9160 Wadsworth Court have?
Some of 9160 Wadsworth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9160 Wadsworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
9160 Wadsworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.