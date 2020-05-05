13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive

Amenities
Wow! What an amazing home! It truly feels brand new! This 2 bedroom - 1300+SF condo has great carpet, nice paint, NEW tile floor in the kitchen, newer appliances, secure attached garage parking, and even a light-up faucet! Enjoy resort-style living in one of Fishers most affordable communities - Limestone Springs. Limestone offers, a community pool, basketball court, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, and the all-so-important SAND VOLLEYBALL court! She has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to call "home".