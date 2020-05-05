All apartments in Fishers
13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive
13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive

13320 White Granite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13320 White Granite Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Wow! What an amazing home! It truly feels brand new! This 2 bedroom - 1300+SF condo has great carpet, nice paint, NEW tile floor in the kitchen, newer appliances, secure attached garage parking, and even a light-up faucet! Enjoy resort-style living in one of Fishers most affordable communities - Limestone Springs. Limestone offers, a community pool, basketball court, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, and the all-so-important SAND VOLLEYBALL court! She has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to call "home".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive have any available units?
13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive have?
Some of 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive offers parking.
Does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive has a pool.
Does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
