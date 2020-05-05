13320 WHITE GRANITE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage volleyball court

Wow! What an amazing home! It truly feels brand new! This 2 bedroom - 1300+SF condo has great carpet, nice paint, NEW tile floor in the kitchen, newer appliances, secure attached garage parking, and even a light-up faucet! Enjoy resort-style living in one of Fishers most affordable communities - Limestone Springs. Limestone offers, a community pool, basketball court, fitness center, clubhouse, walking trails, and the all-so-important SAND VOLLEYBALL court! She has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to call "home".