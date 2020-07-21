10858 Brooks School Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Perfect Location



This beautiful home is located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, excellent schools, main highways and Geist Reservoir. There is plenty of space with an eat-in kitchen, large vaulted ceiling living room, separate dining room, and office.



Enjoy the garden tub and walk in shower in the master bathroom or spend time out on the back deck overlooking a large back yard. There is also walking/biking path across the street that will lead you to the water or restaurants near by. The kitchen is great for entertaining with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open concept design flows from the main areas for easy access to your family or guests.



The 3 car garage will keep your vehicles covered in the winter and provide safety and protection. This home comes fully furnished with dishes, linens, towels, furniture, washer/dryer. Be the first to see and take advantage of a beautiful, rare property in the Geist area as the home is available for short or long term leasing.

No Pets Allowed



