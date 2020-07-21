All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 10858 Brooks School Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
10858 Brooks School Rd
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

10858 Brooks School Rd

10858 Brooks School Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10858 Brooks School Road, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Perfect Location - Property Id: 152140

This beautiful home is located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, excellent schools, main highways and Geist Reservoir. There is plenty of space with an eat-in kitchen, large vaulted ceiling living room, separate dining room, and office.

Enjoy the garden tub and walk in shower in the master bathroom or spend time out on the back deck overlooking a large back yard. There is also walking/biking path across the street that will lead you to the water or restaurants near by. The kitchen is great for entertaining with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The open concept design flows from the main areas for easy access to your family or guests.

The 3 car garage will keep your vehicles covered in the winter and provide safety and protection. This home comes fully furnished with dishes, linens, towels, furniture, washer/dryer. Be the first to see and take advantage of a beautiful, rare property in the Geist area as the home is available for short or long term leasing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152140p
Property Id 152140

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10858 Brooks School Rd have any available units?
10858 Brooks School Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10858 Brooks School Rd have?
Some of 10858 Brooks School Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10858 Brooks School Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10858 Brooks School Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10858 Brooks School Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10858 Brooks School Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 10858 Brooks School Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10858 Brooks School Rd offers parking.
Does 10858 Brooks School Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10858 Brooks School Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10858 Brooks School Rd have a pool?
No, 10858 Brooks School Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10858 Brooks School Rd have accessible units?
No, 10858 Brooks School Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10858 Brooks School Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10858 Brooks School Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10858 Brooks School Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10858 Brooks School Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFishers 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fishers Apartments with BalconiesFishers Apartments with Gyms
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis