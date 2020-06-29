10572 Aeronca Lane

Amenities
LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION!Custom 5BD/2.5BA Brick Home w/3-Car Attached Garage in Desireable Springs of Cambridge! Situated on Quiet Cul-De-Sac. A+ HSE Schools! Beautiful Hdwds & Slate Flooring.Open Concept Main Lvl-Gourmet Kitchen w/Brfst RM,DUAL Winding Staircase,2-Story Entry,Den,FR w/Fireplace,Mud RM w/Storage Lockers,Laundry RM & DR w/Inset Tray Ceiling. Mstr Retreat w/Vaulted Ceiling,WIC,Walk-In Shwr,Jetted Tub & Dual Vanities. Lg. Loft Area. All Upper BD's are Oversized. Unfinished LL w/9"Ceiling,Daylight Windows & Rough-In Plumbing. Lease Furnished or Unfurnished @ the Same Price.Dual Zone HVAC. 2019-Newly Rebuilt Windows. Close proximity to Hamilton Town Center,Geist Reservior,Flat Fork Park,Dwtn Fishers & Historic Dwntn Fortville.