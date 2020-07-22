Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lebanon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pet.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
4 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
34 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
16 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,097
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,363
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
10417 Yosemite Lane
10417 Yosemite Lane, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2359 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Meadows At Eagle Crossing neighborhood & part of the Brownsburg School District, this home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7198 Golden Oak
7198 Golden Oak, Brownsburg, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
5100 sqft
Welcome home to this breathtaking 5bd 3.5ba home on a quite dead-end street. From the fine finishes to the wonderful 1600 sq storage basement this home will surely please.
City Guide for Lebanon, IN

No, you didn't set out to drive through the middle of America and accidentally arrive in the Middle East. The city of Lebanon, IN, was named for the original Lebanon, in the Middle East, because the hickory trees in the area reminded the new settlers of the cedars so prominent in the original Lebanon.

Crazy about basketball, Lebanon, Indiana is home to over 15,000 people. Nicknamed "The Friendly City," it has also been named the cleanest city in Indiana. Lebanon is located in Boone County, and is less than half-an-hour's drive from Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Lebanon, IN

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lebanon should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Lebanon may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Lebanon. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

