91 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN
Cumberland
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$751
864 sqft
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near
Cumberland
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$734
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
8211 East 37th Street
8211 East 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Cute! With many upgrades: An extra 1/2 bath, a partially fenced back yard, 1-car attached garage and many updates this one is sure to check ALL the boxes.
3544 Joan Place
3544 Joan Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH BASEMENT! RECENTLY UPDATED! This 3 bedroom ranch has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Basement is partially finished.
3946 Narrowleaf Court
3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1699 sqft
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen.
Five Points
8117 Grove Berry Way
8117 Grove Berry Way, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
1633 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
10242 Churchill Court
10242 Churchill Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1409 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
4026 Biscayne Rd
4026 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1925 sqft
Immaculately maintained bi-level in great location! - This rarely available gem will check all your boxes! The interior features loads of space, with a large living room with hardwood floors on the upper level, along with the fully-equipped updated
9306 Granville Ln
9306 Granville Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1222 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 301940 Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Warren Township. Enjoy The Open Floorplan. Nice Size Kitchen Contains Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range and Laundry Closet. A Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office.
1005 Hathaway Dr
1005 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2000 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
3618 Decamp Drive
3618 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1565 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
8820 East 45th Street
8820 East 45th Street, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$480
454 sqft
Don't miss this 1 bed, 1 bath Duplex Apartment for rent on Eastside. Completely remodeled. All new paint, carpet, flooring, blinds, and stove. Very open but cozy 1 bedroom floor plan on quiet street. Unit does not include central A/C.
9005 Shenandoah Drive
9005 Shenandoah Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
2612 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home has a 1 car attached garage, a separate dining area from the kitchen, and has natural lighting throughout.
10245 Chris Dr
10245 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
10340 Woodhaven Circle
10340 Woodhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2622 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Five Points
8532 Sweet Birch Dr.
8532 Sweet Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1319 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: S. Franklin Rd. & Shelbyville Av. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family ranch home with living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.
11647 Peacock Drive
11647 Peacock Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1589 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
3729 Richelieu Road
3729 Richelieu Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1181 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Wanamaker
9101 Lloyd Street
9101 Lloyd Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1274 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Located in Franklin Township off Post Rd and Northeastern this home is minutes to Wanamaker, I-74, restaurants, shops and more! Home features cute kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space.
10335 Starhaven Circle
10335 Starhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
2112 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This beautiful TRI-LEVEL property located at 10335 Starhaven Court, Indianapolis, Indiana has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
