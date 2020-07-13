91 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN

AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Cumberland
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$751
864 sqft
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Cumberland
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$734
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
8211 East 37th Street
8211 East 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Cute! With many upgrades: An extra 1/2 bath, a partially fenced back yard, 1-car attached garage and many updates this one is sure to check ALL the boxes.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
3544 Joan Place
3544 Joan Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH BASEMENT! RECENTLY UPDATED! This 3 bedroom ranch has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Basement is partially finished.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
3946 Narrowleaf Court
3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1699 sqft
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
8117 Grove Berry Way
8117 Grove Berry Way, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
1633 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
10242 Churchill Court
10242 Churchill Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1409 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4026 Biscayne Rd
4026 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1925 sqft
Immaculately maintained bi-level in great location! - This rarely available gem will check all your boxes! The interior features loads of space, with a large living room with hardwood floors on the upper level, along with the fully-equipped updated

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9306 Granville Ln
9306 Granville Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1222 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 301940 Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Warren Township. Enjoy The Open Floorplan. Nice Size Kitchen Contains Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range and Laundry Closet. A Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 Hathaway Dr
1005 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2000 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
3618 Decamp Drive
3618 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1565 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
8820 East 45th Street
8820 East 45th Street, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$480
454 sqft
Don't miss this 1 bed, 1 bath Duplex Apartment for rent on Eastside. Completely remodeled. All new paint, carpet, flooring, blinds, and stove. Very open but cozy 1 bedroom floor plan on quiet street. Unit does not include central A/C.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
9005 Shenandoah Drive
9005 Shenandoah Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
2612 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home has a 1 car attached garage, a separate dining area from the kitchen, and has natural lighting throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 Chris Dr
10245 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
10340 Woodhaven Circle
10340 Woodhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2622 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
8532 Sweet Birch Dr.
8532 Sweet Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1319 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: S. Franklin Rd. & Shelbyville Av. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family ranch home with living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
11647 Peacock Drive
11647 Peacock Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1589 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
3729 Richelieu Road
3729 Richelieu Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1181 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Wanamaker
9101 Lloyd Street
9101 Lloyd Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1274 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Located in Franklin Township off Post Rd and Northeastern this home is minutes to Wanamaker, I-74, restaurants, shops and more! Home features cute kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
10335 Starhaven Circle
10335 Starhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
2112 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This beautiful TRI-LEVEL property located at 10335 Starhaven Court, Indianapolis, Indiana has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

