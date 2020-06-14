53 Apartments for rent in Whitestown, IN with garage

Apartment List
Whitestown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6096 Meadowview Drive
6096 Meadowview Dr, Whitestown, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2536 sqft
Brand new home for rent available June 15th 2020 in Clark meadows. Home features 4 bedroom 21/2 Baths w/loft & 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Whitestown
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$984
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6252 Farlin Drive
6252 Farlin Dr, Zionsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3559 sqft
Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.
Results within 5 miles of Whitestown

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Whitestown
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Augusta-New Augusta
28 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North High School
5 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$588
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Augusta-New Augusta
10 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
41 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bayswater
1 Unit Available
6776 Stanhope Dr
6776 West Stanhope Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1466 sqft
WEST SIDE/EAGLE CREEK 3BR/2.5BA UPDATED! Updated and like new this 3 bedroom home has lots of space on a corner lot with privacy fence. Neighborhood includes ponds, playgrounds and is close to Eagle Creek shopping, interstate and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
7516 Dorothy Drive
7516 Dorothy Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1493 sqft
NORTH SIDE/CROOKED CREEK AREA - CHARMING 3BR/2BA HOME GREAT LOCATION! So much to offer! Charming & comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Nice entry, large living room, extra large dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
North High School
1 Unit Available
6516 Apache Drive
6516 Apache Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1178 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is summer ready with both a front porch and covered back porch area to enjoy the cool breeze.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Whitestown, IN

Whitestown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

