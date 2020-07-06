All apartments in Carmel
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:19 PM

9690 Elm Drive

9690 Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9690 Elm Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Green Tree Country Club Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Conveniently located and spacious three bedroom two bathroom ranch home available for lease in Carmel! Recently updated with newer paint, countertops, & flooring. Flex space off of laundry room could be used for a mudroom, office, or additional storage. Step out onto the flagstone patio and enjoy the large backyard with a canopy of mature trees. Located next to the Twin Lake Golf community, this rare, 1 level home in Carmel rests on a .38 acre lot. Great location with easy access to I465, shopping & restaurants. Plus, award winning Carmel schools. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9690 Elm Drive have any available units?
9690 Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 9690 Elm Drive have?
Some of 9690 Elm Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9690 Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9690 Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9690 Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9690 Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 9690 Elm Drive offer parking?
No, 9690 Elm Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9690 Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9690 Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9690 Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 9690 Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9690 Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 9690 Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9690 Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9690 Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9690 Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9690 Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

