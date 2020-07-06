9690 Elm Drive

Amenities

Conveniently located and spacious three bedroom two bathroom ranch home available for lease in Carmel! Recently updated with newer paint, countertops, & flooring. Flex space off of laundry room could be used for a mudroom, office, or additional storage. Step out onto the flagstone patio and enjoy the large backyard with a canopy of mature trees. Located next to the Twin Lake Golf community, this rare, 1 level home in Carmel rests on a .38 acre lot. Great location with easy access to I465, shopping & restaurants. Plus, award winning Carmel schools. Don't miss out on this opportunity!