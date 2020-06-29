All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 93 9th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
93 9th Street NW
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

93 9th Street NW

93 9th Street NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

93 9th Street NW, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updates throughout! - Newer Washer & Dryer, Stainless Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Double Ovens. Grey toned paint & kitchen backsplash. This unit is MOVE IN READY and perfect for various living needs including a home office. Within Monon Trail walking distance to Carmel's Arts & Design District, this unit is 5 minutes to the new Sun King Brewery, Bubs or a 10 minute walk to Clay Terrace shopping! Walk to Clay Terrace shopping! Bike to Carmel High School, the Palladium, Ice skating, Carmel's year round Farmer's Market and festivals. Live where it's all happening! At least a 1 year lease is required by the association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 9th Street NW have any available units?
93 9th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 93 9th Street NW have?
Some of 93 9th Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 9th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
93 9th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 9th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 93 9th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 93 9th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 93 9th Street NW offers parking.
Does 93 9th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 9th Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 9th Street NW have a pool?
No, 93 9th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 93 9th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 93 9th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 93 9th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 9th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 9th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 9th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis