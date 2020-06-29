93 9th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updates throughout! - Newer Washer & Dryer, Stainless Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Double Ovens. Grey toned paint & kitchen backsplash. This unit is MOVE IN READY and perfect for various living needs including a home office. Within Monon Trail walking distance to Carmel's Arts & Design District, this unit is 5 minutes to the new Sun King Brewery, Bubs or a 10 minute walk to Clay Terrace shopping! Walk to Clay Terrace shopping! Bike to Carmel High School, the Palladium, Ice skating, Carmel's year round Farmer's Market and festivals. Live where it's all happening! At least a 1 year lease is required by the association.