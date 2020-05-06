8668 Dover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We're offering a great special on this property! Contact our office to hear how you can receive a month of rent for free!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/676236



Lots of space in this charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Leeds! Located off Highway 119 and Ashville Road. Covenant to Moody, The Outlet Shops of Grand River, the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, and Lake Purdy.



Great natural lighting throughout the home, the living-room includes carpeted flooring and a fireplace, formal dining room features hardwood flooring. The home's eat-in kitchen includes furnished kitchen appliances and tile flooring. Three spacious bedrooms, the master bathroom includes a stand alone shower & garden tub. This home also includes a fully fenced in back yard & two car garage.



Omega Realty Group maintains a pest control policy on the home for $25.00 a month. This includes quarterly pest control spaying and any pest related problems throughout the lease term. Pet Friendly with a pet fee, security deposit is equal to months rent. Contact our office at 205-789-1257 or leasing@omegarealtygroup.net for further information. Visit our website www.omegarealtyrentals.com to view all of our current listings!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.