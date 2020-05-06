All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 8668 Dover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
8668 Dover Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8668 Dover Drive

8668 Dover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8668 Dover Drive, Carmel, IN 46033
Ashton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We're offering a great special on this property! Contact our office to hear how you can receive a month of rent for free!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/676236

Lots of space in this charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Leeds! Located off Highway 119 and Ashville Road. Covenant to Moody, The Outlet Shops of Grand River, the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, and Lake Purdy.

Great natural lighting throughout the home, the living-room includes carpeted flooring and a fireplace, formal dining room features hardwood flooring. The home's eat-in kitchen includes furnished kitchen appliances and tile flooring. Three spacious bedrooms, the master bathroom includes a stand alone shower & garden tub. This home also includes a fully fenced in back yard & two car garage.

Omega Realty Group maintains a pest control policy on the home for $25.00 a month. This includes quarterly pest control spaying and any pest related problems throughout the lease term. Pet Friendly with a pet fee, security deposit is equal to months rent. Contact our office at 205-789-1257 or leasing@omegarealtygroup.net for further information. Visit our website www.omegarealtyrentals.com to view all of our current listings!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8668 Dover Drive have any available units?
8668 Dover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 8668 Dover Drive have?
Some of 8668 Dover Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8668 Dover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8668 Dover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8668 Dover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8668 Dover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8668 Dover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8668 Dover Drive offers parking.
Does 8668 Dover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8668 Dover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8668 Dover Drive have a pool?
No, 8668 Dover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8668 Dover Drive have accessible units?
No, 8668 Dover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8668 Dover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8668 Dover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8668 Dover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8668 Dover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis