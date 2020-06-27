All apartments in Carmel
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

760 Altam Ave

760 Altam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

760 Altam Avenue, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Charming Updated 3BR/2BA Ranch - Carmel - Property Id: 148949

A Gem! You Have Arrived At The Sweetest All Brick Ranch! Three Bedrooms, Updated Kitchen, Newly Renovated Master Bath, Hall Bath, and Laundry Room, Refinished Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Family Room With Fireplace, Huge Deck, Huge Fenced Back Yard, And Beautiful Mature Trees! You Can Enjoy Yourself And Enjoy Your Backyard, Deck And Shade Or Follow Sidewalk And Trails To The Heart Of The Carmel Art And Design Area! Walkability And Biking, Entertainment And Restaurants, Enjoy All Your Neighborhood And Community Has To Offer! Terrific Home! Terrific Location! Pets would be considered on an individual basis with appropriate additional pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148949p
Property Id 148949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5292057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Altam Ave have any available units?
760 Altam Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 760 Altam Ave have?
Some of 760 Altam Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Altam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
760 Altam Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Altam Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Altam Ave is pet friendly.
Does 760 Altam Ave offer parking?
No, 760 Altam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 760 Altam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 Altam Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Altam Ave have a pool?
No, 760 Altam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 760 Altam Ave have accessible units?
No, 760 Altam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Altam Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Altam Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Altam Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Altam Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
