Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

GORGEOUS 2 Bed + Bonus room condo! Located in the heart of the Carmel Art and Design district on the Monon Trail. Full baths on each room upstairs plus spacious walk-in closets. Master has gas fireplace and great view! Large eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Family room has fireplace and open layout to kitchen. Lower level could be used as a 3rd bedroom, recreational area, or home office. Fabulous location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment!