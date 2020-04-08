All apartments in Carmel
675 Beacon St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

675 Beacon St

675 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Location

675 Beacon Street, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
Additional Pricing & Information

All lease terms under 12 months require a short-term premium.

Reservation Fee: $200
Application Fee: $70 - single applicant; $100 - applicant & spouse
Security Deposit (Refundable): $200
Detached Garage Monthly Fee: $135
Storage Unit Monthly Fee: $25
Valet Trash Monthly Service: $25
Pet Fee (Non-Refundable): $300 - 1st Pet; Additional $150 - 2nd pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet
Pet Restrictions apply - two (2) pets allowed, 60 lb. weight limit and breed restrictions. Please call leasing staff for details.

Apartment Features

Carmel City Center, reflecting pool and wooded views
9-foot ceilings with tray accent in living rooms
Crown molding, judges paneling and decorative columns
Spacious patios with French doors and screened porches
Large windows for ample light
Full-sized washer and dryer
Walk-in closets
Garden style soaking tubs
Hardwood or ceramic tile entries Wood-burning fireplaces
Tile backsplash in the kitchen
Raised panel wood cabinetry
Custom cultured marble countertops in the bathroom
Sunroom with built-in office and tile flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Beacon St have any available units?
675 Beacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 675 Beacon St have?
Some of 675 Beacon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
675 Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 675 Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 675 Beacon St offers parking.
Does 675 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Beacon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Beacon St have a pool?
Yes, 675 Beacon St has a pool.
Does 675 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 675 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Beacon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Beacon St does not have units with air conditioning.
