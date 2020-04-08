675 Beacon St

Amenities
Additional Pricing & Information
All lease terms under 12 months require a short-term premium.
Reservation Fee: $200
Application Fee: $70 - single applicant; $100 - applicant & spouse
Security Deposit (Refundable): $200
Detached Garage Monthly Fee: $135
Storage Unit Monthly Fee: $25
Valet Trash Monthly Service: $25
Pet Fee (Non-Refundable): $300 - 1st Pet; Additional $150 - 2nd pet
Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet
Pet Restrictions apply - two (2) pets allowed, 60 lb. weight limit and breed restrictions. Please call leasing staff for details.
Apartment Features
Carmel City Center, reflecting pool and wooded views
9-foot ceilings with tray accent in living rooms
Crown molding, judges paneling and decorative columns
Spacious patios with French doors and screened porches
Large windows for ample light
Full-sized washer and dryer
Walk-in closets
Garden style soaking tubs
Hardwood or ceramic tile entries Wood-burning fireplaces
Tile backsplash in the kitchen
Raised panel wood cabinetry
Custom cultured marble countertops in the bathroom
Sunroom with built-in office and tile flooring