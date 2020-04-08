675 Beacon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage trash valet

Additional Pricing & Information



All lease terms under 12 months require a short-term premium.



Reservation Fee: $200

Application Fee: $70 - single applicant; $100 - applicant & spouse

Security Deposit (Refundable): $200

Detached Garage Monthly Fee: $135

Storage Unit Monthly Fee: $25

Valet Trash Monthly Service: $25

Pet Fee (Non-Refundable): $300 - 1st Pet; Additional $150 - 2nd pet

Monthly Pet Rent: $25 per pet

Pet Restrictions apply - two (2) pets allowed, 60 lb. weight limit and breed restrictions. Please call leasing staff for details.



Apartment Features



Carmel City Center, reflecting pool and wooded views

9-foot ceilings with tray accent in living rooms

Crown molding, judges paneling and decorative columns

Spacious patios with French doors and screened porches

Large windows for ample light

Full-sized washer and dryer

Walk-in closets

Garden style soaking tubs

Hardwood or ceramic tile entries Wood-burning fireplaces

Tile backsplash in the kitchen

Raised panel wood cabinetry

Custom cultured marble countertops in the bathroom

Sunroom with built-in office and tile flooring