655 Marana Drive

Low maintenance end unit Townhome in the quiet Hunters Creek community, 5 min walking distance to Monon Trail. Master Suite on the main floor with large master bathroom & walk-in closet; Private rear patio, 2 story large great room with a lot of natural light, 2 story entry, gas fireplace, large loft open to great room, can be used as game room or living room; 2 bedrooms up with Jack&Jill bathroom; Eat in kitchen with island, laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Welcome to this nice home ! Move In Ready.