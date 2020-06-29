All apartments in Carmel
655 Marana Drive

Location

655 Marana Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townhomes at Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Low maintenance end unit Townhome in the quiet Hunters Creek community, 5 min walking distance to Monon Trail. Master Suite on the main floor with large master bathroom & walk-in closet; Private rear patio, 2 story large great room with a lot of natural light, 2 story entry, gas fireplace, large loft open to great room, can be used as game room or living room; 2 bedrooms up with Jack&Jill bathroom; Eat in kitchen with island, laundry room and 2 car attached garage. Welcome to this nice home ! Move In Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

