6534 RED CEDAR Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 Story w/Grand Entrance in highly sought after Cherry Creek Estates in Prestigious Carmel! Pulte's Prescott Model is largest floor plan & boasts catwalk, 2 staircases, Living Rm & Hearth Rm with 2 sided cozy fireplace open to Soaring Ceilings in Great Rm with floor to ceiling windows. Cherry hardwood floors in kitchen & Hearth Rm. Kitchen has upgraded appliances with Convection Oven and ctr island. Master Suite with generous closets for two, Sep shower & garden tub 4 total beds up with 5th main floor bed/den Wired with upgraded security system, new fiber optics. Irrigation System. Huge full basement plumbed, framed & ready for your finishing touches. Perfect location minutes from shopping, dining & schools. Ext & Int Paint 2017!