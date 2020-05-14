All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 6534 RED CEDAR Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
6534 RED CEDAR Way
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

6534 RED CEDAR Way

6534 Red Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6534 Red Cedar Way, Carmel, IN 46033
Cherry Creek Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Story w/Grand Entrance in highly sought after Cherry Creek Estates in Prestigious Carmel! Pulte's Prescott Model is largest floor plan & boasts catwalk, 2 staircases, Living Rm & Hearth Rm with 2 sided cozy fireplace open to Soaring Ceilings in Great Rm with floor to ceiling windows. Cherry hardwood floors in kitchen & Hearth Rm. Kitchen has upgraded appliances with Convection Oven and ctr island. Master Suite with generous closets for two, Sep shower & garden tub 4 total beds up with 5th main floor bed/den Wired with upgraded security system, new fiber optics. Irrigation System. Huge full basement plumbed, framed & ready for your finishing touches. Perfect location minutes from shopping, dining & schools. Ext & Int Paint 2017!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 RED CEDAR Way have any available units?
6534 RED CEDAR Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 6534 RED CEDAR Way have?
Some of 6534 RED CEDAR Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 RED CEDAR Way currently offering any rent specials?
6534 RED CEDAR Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 RED CEDAR Way pet-friendly?
No, 6534 RED CEDAR Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 6534 RED CEDAR Way offer parking?
Yes, 6534 RED CEDAR Way offers parking.
Does 6534 RED CEDAR Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6534 RED CEDAR Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 RED CEDAR Way have a pool?
No, 6534 RED CEDAR Way does not have a pool.
Does 6534 RED CEDAR Way have accessible units?
No, 6534 RED CEDAR Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 RED CEDAR Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6534 RED CEDAR Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6534 RED CEDAR Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6534 RED CEDAR Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis