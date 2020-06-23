620 Dayton Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home close to schools and Downtown Carmel. Situated on a park-like large lot with mature trees you'll feel like your in the country. There is a lot to love about this home. Enjoy entertaining outside, or hosting inside. The kitchen boasts Granite counter tops, two pantries and hardwood floors. You'll also love the beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of storage.



All 4 rooms are situated upstairs and the size won't disappoint. This home has so much to offer that even the laundry room will surprise you! Move in ready so don't delay.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.