Carmel, IN
620 Dayton Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 PM

620 Dayton Drive

620 Dayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

620 Dayton Drive, Carmel, IN 46033
Cool Creek North

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home close to schools and Downtown Carmel. Situated on a park-like large lot with mature trees you'll feel like your in the country. There is a lot to love about this home. Enjoy entertaining outside, or hosting inside. The kitchen boasts Granite counter tops, two pantries and hardwood floors. You'll also love the beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of storage.

All 4 rooms are situated upstairs and the size won't disappoint. This home has so much to offer that even the laundry room will surprise you! Move in ready so don't delay.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Dayton Drive have any available units?
620 Dayton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 620 Dayton Drive have?
Some of 620 Dayton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Dayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Dayton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Dayton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Dayton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 620 Dayton Drive offer parking?
No, 620 Dayton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 620 Dayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Dayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Dayton Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Dayton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Dayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Dayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Dayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Dayton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Dayton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Dayton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
