5971 Tanana Drive

Immaculate home available for Rent NOW!!!.Home features 4 Bedrooms with 2&1/2 baths , Formal dining, office and sun rm/sitting rm along with two story family rm w/ fireplace & trim work. Fresh paint all over, New Lux Vinyl Planks and New Carpet flooring throughout the house.Brand New SS appliances .Kitchen with 42 ' cabinets, hard surface counter and center island , overlooking the open deck. Main level with separate office and formal dining. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling double vanity and walk in His and her closets. 3 other bedrooms upstairs. Full basement . Washer dryer included. Neighborhood with pool and playground. Carmel Clay Schools !!!.