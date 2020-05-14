All apartments in Carmel
Carmel, IN
5971 Tanana Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

5971 Tanana Drive

5971 Tanana Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5971 Tanana Dr, Carmel, IN 46033
Cherry Creek Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate home available for Rent NOW!!!.Home features 4 Bedrooms with 2&1/2 baths , Formal dining, office and sun rm/sitting rm along with two story family rm w/ fireplace & trim work. Fresh paint all over, New Lux Vinyl Planks and New Carpet flooring throughout the house.Brand New SS appliances .Kitchen with 42 ' cabinets, hard surface counter and center island , overlooking the open deck. Main level with separate office and formal dining. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling double vanity and walk in His and her closets. 3 other bedrooms upstairs. Full basement . Washer dryer included. Neighborhood with pool and playground. Carmel Clay Schools !!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 Tanana Drive have any available units?
5971 Tanana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 5971 Tanana Drive have?
Some of 5971 Tanana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 Tanana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5971 Tanana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 Tanana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5971 Tanana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 5971 Tanana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5971 Tanana Drive offers parking.
Does 5971 Tanana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5971 Tanana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 Tanana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5971 Tanana Drive has a pool.
Does 5971 Tanana Drive have accessible units?
No, 5971 Tanana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 Tanana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5971 Tanana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5971 Tanana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5971 Tanana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
