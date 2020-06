Amenities

Move in ready & configured with THREE oversized bedrooms, with THIRD FULL bath on lower level! Much attention has been given to this condo with a fabulous master bath shower stall replacement! Granite counters, subway tile, stainless appliances with washer & dryer remaining. Walk or bike on the Monon Trail south to your favorite restaurants & events in Carmel's Arts & Design District or north to Westfield's growing Grand Junction Plaza area.