Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:01 PM

3977 Eldor Flower Drive

3977 Eldor Flower Drive · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3977 Eldor Flower Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townes at Weston Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools. Open floor plan with family room and Separate dining area. Laminate flooring on main level with ceramic tile floors in the kitchen with , 42" kitchen cabinets & laundry room. Washer, dryer included. Upstairs with 2 bedrooms and loft that can be used a third bedroom. Master suite with walk-in closet & dbl sink vanity. Open patio in the back with lots of open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive have any available units?
3977 Eldor Flower Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive have?
Some of 3977 Eldor Flower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3977 Eldor Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3977 Eldor Flower Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3977 Eldor Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3977 Eldor Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3977 Eldor Flower Drive does offer parking.
Does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3977 Eldor Flower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive have a pool?
No, 3977 Eldor Flower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3977 Eldor Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3977 Eldor Flower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3977 Eldor Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3977 Eldor Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
