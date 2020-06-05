3977 Eldor Flower Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate condo available Feb 1st 2020 Immaculate 2 BR and loft, 2.5 BA, 2 car attached garage townhome in Weston Pointe Townhomes. Convenient location with access to shopping, restaurants, I-465 & award winning Carmel Clay Schools. Open floor plan with family room and Separate dining area. Laminate flooring on main level with ceramic tile floors in the kitchen with , 42" kitchen cabinets & laundry room. Washer, dryer included. Upstairs with 2 bedrooms and loft that can be used a third bedroom. Master suite with walk-in closet & dbl sink vanity. Open patio in the back with lots of open space.