All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 3424 East 98th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
3424 East 98th Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

3424 East 98th Street

3424 East 98th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3424 East 98th Street, Carmel, IN 46033
Briar Lane Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious ranch has 3 bedrooms , DR, LR, and spacious family room. The eat in kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Home has lots of character with a stone fireplace, built in bookcases, and wood laminate floors throughout the home.
There is a large fully fenced backyard and the home is conveniently located to both downtown Carmel and downtown Indy.
Please note the photos were taken when home was vacant but home is essentially the same with the exception of different paint colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 East 98th Street have any available units?
3424 East 98th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 3424 East 98th Street have?
Some of 3424 East 98th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 East 98th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3424 East 98th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 East 98th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3424 East 98th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 3424 East 98th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3424 East 98th Street offers parking.
Does 3424 East 98th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 East 98th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 East 98th Street have a pool?
No, 3424 East 98th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3424 East 98th Street have accessible units?
No, 3424 East 98th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 East 98th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 East 98th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 East 98th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3424 East 98th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis