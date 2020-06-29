3424 East 98th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious ranch has 3 bedrooms , DR, LR, and spacious family room. The eat in kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Home has lots of character with a stone fireplace, built in bookcases, and wood laminate floors throughout the home.

There is a large fully fenced backyard and the home is conveniently located to both downtown Carmel and downtown Indy.

Please note the photos were taken when home was vacant but home is essentially the same with the exception of different paint colors.