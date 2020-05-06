All apartments in Carmel
2934 Gadsen Circle N.
2934 Gadsen Circle N

2934 North Gadsen Circle · No Longer Available
Carmel
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2934 North Gadsen Circle, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous home in the Village of West Clay! One of the best lots on cul-del-sac, super close to the playground w/a large, fully-fenced backyard & beautiful view w/mature trees. Stunning gourmet kitchen w/center island, SS appliances, & huge walk-in pantry. Fantastic spacious master suite w/double sink vanity, separate shower/tub, private water closet, & walk-in closet. Versatile finished basement! Great deck for entertaining, sprinkler system & lots more. You will fall in love with ALL that is included in the Village of West Clay... 3 swimming pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, workout gyms, restaurants, parks, pharmacy & more all within walking distance. Move in just in time to enjoy a great summer in the Village! Available first week of July

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2934 Gadsen Circle N have any available units?
2934 Gadsen Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2934 Gadsen Circle N have?
Some of 2934 Gadsen Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Gadsen Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Gadsen Circle N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Gadsen Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Gadsen Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2934 Gadsen Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Gadsen Circle N does offer parking.
Does 2934 Gadsen Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2934 Gadsen Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Gadsen Circle N have a pool?
Yes, 2934 Gadsen Circle N has a pool.
Does 2934 Gadsen Circle N have accessible units?
No, 2934 Gadsen Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Gadsen Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Gadsen Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2934 Gadsen Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2934 Gadsen Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.

