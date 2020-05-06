2934 Gadsen Circle N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous home in the Village of West Clay! One of the best lots on cul-del-sac, super close to the playground w/a large, fully-fenced backyard & beautiful view w/mature trees. Stunning gourmet kitchen w/center island, SS appliances, & huge walk-in pantry. Fantastic spacious master suite w/double sink vanity, separate shower/tub, private water closet, & walk-in closet. Versatile finished basement! Great deck for entertaining, sprinkler system & lots more. You will fall in love with ALL that is included in the Village of West Clay... 3 swimming pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, workout gyms, restaurants, parks, pharmacy & more all within walking distance. Move in just in time to enjoy a great summer in the Village! Available first week of July