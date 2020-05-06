2934 Gadsen Circle N.

Amenities
Gorgeous home in the Village of West Clay! One of the best lots on cul-del-sac, super close to the playground w/a large, fully-fenced backyard & beautiful view w/mature trees. Stunning gourmet kitchen w/center island, SS appliances, & huge walk-in pantry. Fantastic spacious master suite w/double sink vanity, separate shower/tub, private water closet, & walk-in closet. Versatile finished basement! Great deck for entertaining, sprinkler system & lots more. You will fall in love with ALL that is included in the Village of West Clay... 3 swimming pools, clubhouse, tennis courts, workout gyms, restaurants, parks, pharmacy & more all within walking distance. Move in just in time to enjoy a great summer in the Village! Available first week of July