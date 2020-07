Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

LUXURY LIVING ON THIS BRAND NEW RANCH HOME . Be the first one to live on this beautiful MODERN day Ranch home in the heart of West Carmel! Tucked away and located on a quiet cul de sac setting. Croix Ranch Floorplan with 3 bedrooms plus a den. This home includes engineered hardwood flooring, SS appliances, quartz counter tops, back splash, white 42" cabinets, tiled shower in the master, and a sun room overlooking the trees on this wooded lot.