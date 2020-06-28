2562 Congress Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Luxurious 3 bedroom townhome in the prestigious Village of West Clay! Corner unit with plenty of windows for great natural light! Functional floorplan and great for entertaining. Main level 2 story entry leads to spacious bonus room. Second level features Gourmet kitchen with double ovens(1 convection), beautiful cabinets w/crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & huge island. Rear balcony on 2nd level. All bedrooms & laundry room on 3rd level. New carpet and paint throughout. Faces "Central" park w/beautiful fountain & other amenities. All of the many amenities of the Village of Westclay & Carmel close by including pools (3), tennis courts, clubhouse, shops & more!! This is a MUST see!!!!