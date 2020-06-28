All apartments in Carmel
2562 Congress Street
2562 Congress Street

2562 Congress Street · No Longer Available
Location

2562 Congress Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Luxurious 3 bedroom townhome in the prestigious Village of West Clay! Corner unit with plenty of windows for great natural light! Functional floorplan and great for entertaining. Main level 2 story entry leads to spacious bonus room. Second level features Gourmet kitchen with double ovens(1 convection), beautiful cabinets w/crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & huge island. Rear balcony on 2nd level. All bedrooms & laundry room on 3rd level. New carpet and paint throughout. Faces "Central" park w/beautiful fountain & other amenities. All of the many amenities of the Village of Westclay & Carmel close by including pools (3), tennis courts, clubhouse, shops & more!! This is a MUST see!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 Congress Street have any available units?
2562 Congress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2562 Congress Street have?
Some of 2562 Congress Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2562 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
2562 Congress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 2562 Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2562 Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 2562 Congress Street offers parking.
Does 2562 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2562 Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 Congress Street have a pool?
Yes, 2562 Congress Street has a pool.
Does 2562 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 2562 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2562 Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2562 Congress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2562 Congress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
