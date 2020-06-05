All apartments in Carmel
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:07 AM

235 3rd Avenue NE

235 3rd Avenue Northeast · (317) 595-1900
Location

235 3rd Avenue Northeast, Carmel, IN 46032
Blackwell Park

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This is a premium location! Custom built, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with 3,200 sq. feet. The floor plan is open concept. Bamboo hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built in shelves, high ceilings, private main level office. Check out the custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, pantry and brushed bronze hardware. The finished basement has a family room and large bedroom. Walk to schools, restaurants, coffee shops, ice cream, parks and so much more. The lease amount is $3,600 for a three year term, $3,900 for a two year term and $4,200 for a one year term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 3rd Avenue NE have any available units?
235 3rd Avenue NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 3rd Avenue NE have?
Some of 235 3rd Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 3rd Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
235 3rd Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 3rd Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 235 3rd Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 235 3rd Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 235 3rd Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 235 3rd Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 3rd Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 3rd Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 235 3rd Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 235 3rd Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 235 3rd Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 3rd Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 3rd Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 3rd Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 3rd Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
