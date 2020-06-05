235 3rd Avenue NE

Amenities

This is a premium location! Custom built, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage with 3,200 sq. feet. The floor plan is open concept. Bamboo hardwood floors, gas fireplace, built in shelves, high ceilings, private main level office. Check out the custom kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, pantry and brushed bronze hardware. The finished basement has a family room and large bedroom. Walk to schools, restaurants, coffee shops, ice cream, parks and so much more. The lease amount is $3,600 for a three year term, $3,900 for a two year term and $4,200 for a one year term.