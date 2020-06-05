2022 Finchley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

Relax and entertain in this stunning custom built 5 bed., 6.5 bath home in Village of West Clay. Gorgeous hardwood floors, molding, trim & built-ins throughout. Well-designed gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, center island w/breakfast bar, commercial grade appliances, butler’s pantry. Discover your own version of a Presidential Library in the dark wood-paneled oval library with natural lighting and floor to ceiling built-in shelving. A true focal point that you must see! Relax by the fireplace in the great room. Enjoy views overlooking a beautiful landscape w/mature trees. Spacious main floor master suite. Walk out basement w/fully equipped theater, exercise room, rec room, wet bar w/dw, guest bedrooms with attached baths and more.