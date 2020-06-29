1917 West MAIN Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

A charming New England colonial home located in the Village of West Clay. This gracious family home offers 4 living areas, large rooms, and is situated on a meticulously landscaped lot with expensive custom paver patio featuring a gas fire pit. Main floor office offers hard wood flooring, custom wood shutters, & built in book cases. Spacious mstr suite with full shower, jacuzzi tub, dbl vanities, custom dressing area, and a lavish closet. Bonus room is perfect for a play room or teen retreat!