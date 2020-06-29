All apartments in Carmel
1917 West MAIN Street.
1917 West MAIN Street

1917 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1917 West Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
A charming New England colonial home located in the Village of West Clay. This gracious family home offers 4 living areas, large rooms, and is situated on a meticulously landscaped lot with expensive custom paver patio featuring a gas fire pit. Main floor office offers hard wood flooring, custom wood shutters, & built in book cases. Spacious mstr suite with full shower, jacuzzi tub, dbl vanities, custom dressing area, and a lavish closet. Bonus room is perfect for a play room or teen retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1917 West MAIN Street have any available units?
1917 West MAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1917 West MAIN Street have?
Some of 1917 West MAIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 West MAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1917 West MAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 West MAIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1917 West MAIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1917 West MAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1917 West MAIN Street offers parking.
Does 1917 West MAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 West MAIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 West MAIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 1917 West MAIN Street has a pool.
Does 1917 West MAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 1917 West MAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 West MAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 West MAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 West MAIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 West MAIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.

