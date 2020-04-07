1563 Sierra Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Great three bedroom, two bath condo with 1,767 square feet of space in the Retreat! Enjoy resort style living just steps from the community pool or Monon Trail. Entertain in the large great room or relax on your balcony overlooking the water. Large master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Utilize the amenities of the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Easy access to 465 from either Keystone or 96th & Meridian. Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8.

Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee.

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.