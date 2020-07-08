All apartments in Carmel
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:01 PM

14525 Baldwin Lane

14525 Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14525 Baldwin Lane, Carmel, IN 46032
Brookstone Park of Carmel

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you ready to move in to this light filled rental? You are instantly welcomed by high ceilings and a side office with French doors. Plus separate dining room and large family room. The kitchen has newer appliances, painted cabinetry, newer floors, granite counter tops. Four bedrooms up including large master suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet - plus massive 4th bedroom that allows for many options. Plenty of storage throughout including basement plus bonus space in garage. Will consider six month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14525 Baldwin Lane have any available units?
14525 Baldwin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14525 Baldwin Lane have?
Some of 14525 Baldwin Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14525 Baldwin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14525 Baldwin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14525 Baldwin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14525 Baldwin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 14525 Baldwin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14525 Baldwin Lane offers parking.
Does 14525 Baldwin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14525 Baldwin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14525 Baldwin Lane have a pool?
No, 14525 Baldwin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14525 Baldwin Lane have accessible units?
No, 14525 Baldwin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14525 Baldwin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14525 Baldwin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14525 Baldwin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14525 Baldwin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

