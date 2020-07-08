14525 Baldwin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Are you ready to move in to this light filled rental? You are instantly welcomed by high ceilings and a side office with French doors. Plus separate dining room and large family room. The kitchen has newer appliances, painted cabinetry, newer floors, granite counter tops. Four bedrooms up including large master suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet - plus massive 4th bedroom that allows for many options. Plenty of storage throughout including basement plus bonus space in garage. Will consider six month lease term.